Music transforms lives of older people

The school was awarded a Bronze Award for Music Excellence last year and head, Mrs Marilyn Hunt approached specialist company Kiddleydivey to see if they could join forces in a visit to a home for elderly people.

Kiddleydivey was the brainchild of Eve Whitmore providing therapeutic music based activities for adults in care, nursing and community settings accross the county, as well as into mid Wales and Wolverhampton.

"We workwith those with dementia to help to stimulate them physically and emotionally," Eva said.

"It has been well documented how elderly residents benefit from interacting with nursery and pre-school age children during singing and music activities. However, it is less common to see older children visit residential and nursing homes.

"We wanted to let children experience the power that music has in lifting the morale and improving the mobility for the elderly."

A group of the older pupils spent time at Montgomery House is a purpose built facility in Shrewsbury, owned by Coverage Care where residents enjoy Kiddleydivey sessions once a fortnight.

"I talked with the children about the residents as it might have been daunting for them not knowing what to expect.

"They sat on the floor among the residents and sang a couple of songs that we had rehearsed. Very soon the residents were singing and laughing and talking to the children."

Eva then brought out some percussion instruments which allowed residents to enjoy joining in The Blue Danube and also some bats and balloons.

"We all had fun batting the balloons around to the music. The pupils could see how the residents transformed when the music began and were able to follow instructions. One lad who appeared immobile suddenly started joining in hitting the balloons and having a wonderful time."