Foster carers have a tail to tell after looking after 25 dogs

Pamela and Mill Collins from Copthorne started fostering in 2016 after Mill retired and their own dog, Geena, was getting older so didn’t need as much exercise as she did in her younger years.

They visited Dogs Trust Shrewsbury considering adopting a canine companion for Geena but saw that the rehoming centre was in need of foster carers and so signed up to the scheme there and then. Three years later they have fostered 25 rescue dogs and say it is the best thing they have ever done.

Mrs Collins said: “We have loved every minute of it. We have had the pleasure of fostering puppies, older dogs, big dogs, small dogs. It’s wonderful!

"Sometimes we are tempted to adopt but that would potentially restrict us in terms of the dogs we could then foster, so we are carrying on fostering! To help so many dogs in need of that extra TLC whilst they wait to find their ideal home is a lovely thing to be able to do and it means we have gorgeous dogs in our lives. It really is the best thing we have ever done.”

Loving

The Home from Home scheme provides foster parents for dogs who might find kennel life stressful, such as poorly or pregnant dogs, strays, puppies or older dogs who are used to a quieter life.

Since its launch, 65 dog loving families have taken on the role at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, providing temporary homes to a total of 277 dogs before they found their new owners.

Home from Home Co-ordinator, Vickie Plant, said: "Thankfully foster carers like Pamela and Mill can give these dogs a home-away-from home, allowing them time to relax and settle into home life until a loving new family comes forward to adopt them.

“We are really lucky to have the support of a community of passionate dog lovers which means we can give dogs temporary homes while they wait for their special someone to fall in love with them. We want to say a huge thank you to all our foster carers who help so many of our dogs on their way to finding their forever homes.”

If you would like to find out more about becoming a doggie foster carer, go to dogstrust.org.uk/fostering