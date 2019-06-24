Youth march against Brexit

Oscar Redgrave, 16, from Greenfields in the town, galvanised friends and Remainers to turn up to the town centre with EU flags and placards.

They marched through the town centre and spend time on Frankwell footbridge getting peeps of support from drivers underneath.

The group also gave out anti-Brexit stickers and visited the Open Britain brexometer in Mardol Head.

Oscar said: "We just reached out on social media and asked people to take part. It is good to see young people here as this is about our future.

"I am not eligible to vote for other two years and yet I believe passionately that we should remain in the EU. We will be much better off if we stay in Europe."

The teenager is at Shrewsbury sixth form college student studying economics.

"The combined bargaining power of the 28 countries in the EU means we are bound to get more favourable deals than we would on our own. ithin the EU we can study, travel, work and live within Europe without visas, with research opportunities, grants and health insurance.

"We have more influence internationally as a leading member of the EU and for the last 40 years the EU has kept the peace in Europe.”