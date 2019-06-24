In the Pink at Shrewsbury's Race for Life

Pink wigs, tutus and t-shirts were the order of the day as individuals, families and friends joined forces to raise money and raise awareness of Cancer.

Those expecting an easy walk in the park were in for a shock as the course wound up and down the bank in the park by the side of the River Severn.

But whether racing off in front, walking or even being pushed those taking part completed the course amid cheers and tears from supporters.

It was an emotional morning as many were running in memory of those who lost their life to cancer.

Remembering their Nanny, Betty Cox, were sisters and cousins from Ludlow, Libby, 19, and Mya Crippin, 18, Neve Tonkinson, 14 and Ellie Mackenzie, 16.

Mrs Cox died on June 1, aged 73 and the teenager said they would always remember her spoiling them and making wonderful cakes.

Mandy Richards, from Oswestry, has walked the race four times but said this time she would be running.

"I will be remembering lots of people I have known," she said.

Rob Francis was one of the few men who took part after the rules were changed from a women only event.

He urged other men to take part next year with or without pink t-shirts. Rob dressed completely in pink, including a tutu, not only for the run but at work on the Friday at Bromborough Paints, Battlefield, to raise money.

He did the race with wife, Helen, who herself sported a knitted, pink wig.

"We aren't doing it for anyone in particular but for everyone. We are all touched by cancer in some way," Helen said.

Friends, Carol Davies, Jo Jones and Myfany Purcell, said they had started running and decided the Race for Life was a great way to ensure that they trained.

As well as those taking part, dozens of other people gave up their morning to help with marshalling and other jobs at the Quarry.

Local cadet groups were among those who turned out to lend a hand.

Cadet, Izzy Doherty, from Shrewsbury, was not only volunteering, she was on hand to support her friends, the Potts family from Bicton.