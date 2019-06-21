Shoppers to make some music in Shrewsbury

A procession for Make Music Day will be fronted by UK festival favourites Henge tomorrow.

Everything will begin at Shrewsbury’s Square at 4.30pm, where a where a congregation of young and old will join in the celebration to promote the message of every child having the opportunity to play a musical instrument.

The event will be one of hundreds taking place in 120 countries and 700 cities.

Organisers Albert’s Shed will also be fundraising for Hope House Children’s Hospices as the precession of music passes from the Square, through the Old Town streets towards Butchers Row and then back down Pride Hill.

Jamie Smith, of PR agency StoryThreads, said: “We can’t wait to see everyone coming down with their homemade instruments or even just singing and clapping along to raise the importance of music for happiness and wellbeing.

“To add to the excitement, the whole thing will be led by one of the hottest acts in the UK right now called Henge. They run matinee shows at all the big festivals so are well established at getting kids and families interacting."

Everyone is welcome to join in the event which will be finished at around 5.30pm. Henge will then be performing at Albert’s Shed at 9pm.