Famous portraits to go on display at Attingham Park

The exhibition, Faces of Change 'Nature's Champions', is a partnership between the National Trust and the National Portrait Gallery.

It will be on display at Attingham Park from Saturday until September 8 - featuring portraits of environmental activists, scientists, campaigners and more.

Michelle Fullard, visitor experience and operations manager said: “We are really thrilled to have the exhibition at Attingham over the summer. It’s a great chance for visitors from our local communities to see works from the National Portrait Gallery closer to home and we hope that younger generations visiting it will be inspired by the work of the sitters, and fin ways to help nature themselves."

Gardeners from Gertrude Jekyll to Bob Flowerdew will feature, as well as key figures of the Romantic Movement, such as William Wordsworth, and early radicals and reformers William Morris and Octavia Hill.

More recent figures include animal welfare and agriculture campaigners Linda McCartney and Prince Charles, and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

In each case, the exhibition will chart the sitters’ importance in our evolving understanding of he natural world and how best to protect it.

The exhibition is part of a year-long visitor programme called Grow Your Green Roots, highlighting the work to conserve and protect nature on Attingham ark’s 4,000 acre estate.