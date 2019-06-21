'Overgrown and an eyesore': Calls to improve gateway roundabout into Shrewsbury

Tony Bywater, chairman of Salop Leisure, is calling on Highways England to tidy up Emstrey Roundabout before this year's Britain in Bloom competition.

He said the overgrown grass and weeds are also a traffic hazard because it blocks drivers' visibility when negotiating the busy roundabout.

“This is one of the main entrances to Shrewsbury, which is renowned for its beautiful flowers, yet Highways England has again allowed the roundabout to become overgrown and an eyesore,” Mr Bywater said.

“Salop Leisure is one of several businesses in the town that invests in keeping roundabouts well maintained and planted with flowers, yet Highways England is letting the town down. The roundabout must be properly maintained because it’s extremely important to the image of our town.”

In 2015, Mr Bywater was forced to get local MP Daniel Kawczynski and Shropshire Councillor Clare Wild involved to get the roundabout cleared.

At the time, Highways England pledged to “create an island with well developed trees and grassed open space”.

The authority carried out maintenance work on Thursday and has more planned in July, August and September.

A Highways England spokesman said: “We take safety very seriously and we do regular inspections at this roundabout to ensure vegetation doesn’t cause any visibility issues.

“The severe weather over the past few weeks delayed the start of this work but we’re grateful for local people for telling us about their concerns.”