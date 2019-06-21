Budding chefs needed for new community food project in Shrewsbury

It is hosting a meeting on July 2 for anyone interesting in setting up a community meal or cooking club.

Co-founder Katy Anderson said: “The amount of food we throw away is crazy - one third of the food that we produce - at a time when so many families are struggling to put good food on the table.

"The idea of the meeting is to bring everyone together who is interested in the idea of cooking with leftover food."

"The Food Hub collects food from 19 stores every day and shares it between community groups like the hospice and Food Bank Plus. At the weekend there is lots of surplus food not being used, so we’re calling all cooks help get this food into good use."

Chef Tom Wilson, who runs the community cafe OsNosh in Oswestry and Hannah Moore from Belvidere Good Food Club will be on hand to help.

"We take leftover food and make it into healthy delicious meals," Tom said. "It’s like a Ready Steady Cook challenge every week as we never know what we’ll have, but it always works out well.

"Volunteers prepare and serve the food and everyone is welcome to come. The meal is free, but people are welcome to make a donation. A real community is growing as people get to know each other over cooking and eating."

The meeting takes place between 7pm and 8.30pm at room SG018 i University Centre Shrewsbury.

Tickets can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cooking-up-community-meals-in-shrewsbury-tickets-62360557105