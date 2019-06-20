Neigh worries as Shrewsbury horse riders win big

Aimee Jones, 14, and her team of four sponsored by NAF took first prize representing Britain in the Wierden Children’s Nations Cup, in the Netherlands.

Aimee and the other three girls from around the UK won their gold medals just weeks after taking second place in the Children’s FEI Nations Cup at Lamprechtshausen in Austria.

Chef d'equip - Clare Whitaker, Amelie Gachoud, Tabitha Kyla, Pheobe Farman and Aimee Jones

The team of four riders were all making their debut appearance in the Nations Cup.

Aimee is on a sports scholarship at Wrekin College in Wellington.

Aimee's older sister Sarah Wicks said: "She is over the moon to win a Nations Cup, thrilled with her horse Zoverla and very grateful to British Showjumping, the sponsors NAF, her team mates and everyone who has made it possible.

"She is very humble and she would never do any shouting about it. We're absolutely over the moon.

"She works so hard, she is in school most days 8am to 4pm then she rides every day after that.

"She has been showjumping all her life."