Shrewsbury charity smashes fundraising target

Village Water raised £282,871.69 for the Safe Water and Sanitation for All initiative which will help improve the life of families in Zambia and Mozambique.

And to further boost the appeal, all donations made between November 25 and February 25 were matched by the UK government, taking the final total to more than £580,000.

International development Minister Harriett Baldwin said:“Village Water’s vital work in Mozambique and Zambia is empowering communities and businesses to strengthen important, life-saving infrastructure.

“I am proud that with the support and generosity of the British public, UK aid has matched more than £290,000 of donations to the appeal, helping to raise over £580,000.

“Village Water’s work is making a significant and lasting difference.”

The three month appeal involved a surprise flash mob – the Flush Mob – in the Shrewsbury Square, The Big Gig and fundraising with Shropshire and Chester schools.

“It was an amazing and exhausting three months," director Clare Wearden said.

“I’m so proud of the team who worked so hard and want to say a huge thank you to all the supporters, old and new, who came together to help make this appeal a success.

“This new project came about because our local partners saw a desperate need in Lusaka. There is no formal sewerage system, toilets are in short supply and waste disposal is a huge problem.

“Families are at high risk of cholera every year. Thanks to your donations we can support the development of local enterprise to build toilets, safely deal with waste, improve water quality and train families how to protect themselves from disease."

But there is no time for the Village Water team to rest just yet as this weekend, more than 120 singers will join forced for the eighth Sing for Safe Water concert.

Choir leader Roxanne Smith added: "All are welcome to attend and enjoy the singing. There is no charge but donations will be welcome. In fact, the singers are raising money to take part, they’ve already raised over £14,000.

"It is a lovely day of singing that also provides the world’s poorest people with the gift of safe, clean water.”

Sing for Safe Water will take place Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury, with two concerts being held at 2pm and 3pm.