Shrewsbury’s historic former Lancasterian School for sale at £1.1 million

Offers in the region of £1.1 million are invited for the freehold interest of the landmark three-storey building which dates back to 1813.

Many local children were educated at the Lancasterian School until its closure in 1988.

The building was later used as administrative offices by HM Prison Services before Shrewsbury Prison closed in 2013.

Located in Beacall’s Lane within a residential area, the large and imposing Victorian building has a total internal area of about 7,000 sq ft.

Outline planning permission has been granted to convert the main building into 11 luxury apartments, with the construction of a new building to accommodate a further eight apartments approved.

The property is being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts. TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “It’s a very iconic building in Shrewsbury with so much history surrounding it. It certainly generates a lot of nostalgia for many people.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a three-storey landmark property close to the town centre.

"Outline planning permission has been granted to convert the main building into 11 luxury one-bedroom apartments arranged around a central staircase, with car parking facilities on land immediately adjacent to the site.

"In addition, planning permission has also been granted to demolish the existing garage building in the courtyard to construct a new three-storey apartment block.

“This would provide eight further one-bedroom units with undercroft car parking for 13 spaces.”

Contact Toby at TSR on 01743 243900 for more details.