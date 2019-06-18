Last chance to sign up for Shrewsbury Race for Life

For the first time, men, women and children will be able to join the event, which will take place at The Quarry on Sunday.

Hundreds of like-minded people will join together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer for the 5k event.

And there is still the chance to them by registering at raceforlife.org.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Money raised through Race for Life will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Kirsten Shore, event manager for Race for Life in Shrewsbury, said: “We’re making a final call to the people of Shrewsbury to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“Every day, around 150 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Midlands. That’s why we are calling on everyone of all ages to unite and help make a real different in the fight against the disease by joining Race for Life now.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“By taking part and raising money, participants will play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients across Shrewsbury and throughout the UK."

To enter the Race for Life visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.