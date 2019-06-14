Advertising
Severn Hospice's Kapow! fundraiser fails to weather the storm
A major fundraiser for Severn Hospice has fallen foul of the weather, for the second time this year.
Severn Hospice has had to cancel the Kapow! inflatable obstacle course that was due to be held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Sunday after rising water levels on the River Severn flooded the site.
The event had been re-arranged from April, when Storm Hannah caused its postponement.
Now organisers are hoping for third time lucky with Kapow! now scheduled for August 3.
Events fundraising officer Hannah Gamston, from Severn Hospice, said: “I can’t believe we’re having to disappoint our supporters again but I’m so pleased we’ve been able to get an alternative date so quickly – Saturday August 3.
"The floods are right where we wanted to be and we just can’t be confident they’ll recede enough for us to set up on site in time for Sunday. The West Mid Showground staff, who’ve been wonderful throughout, say they never seen flooding in these areas in June for over 40 years.
“The showground and our event partner Extreme Adventure have really turned things around – again – and the hospice is so grateful to our supporters for their patience and understanding. We’re all systems go now for Saturday 3 August."
Advertising
Staff at the showground were forced to leave the office on the showground on Friday morning when flood levels rose suddenly.
More weather stories:
- More flood barriers going up in Shropshire as river levels continue to rise
- Car leaves carriageway and overturns in M54 crash
Secretary, Ian Bebbington, said: "It is such a shame that Kapow! can not go ahead - unfortunately we have had so much rain in a very short time. We are confident that the site will be back to normal in time for the circus next week.
"One of our trustees, Neil Sadler, who has been associated with the showground for a long time, said he has never seen flood like this so late in the year."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment