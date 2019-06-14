Severn Hospice's Kapow! fundraiser fails to weather the storm

Severn Hospice has had to cancel the Kapow! inflatable obstacle course that was due to be held at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Sunday after rising water levels on the River Severn flooded the site.

The event had been re-arranged from April, when Storm Hannah caused its postponement.

Now organisers are hoping for third time lucky with Kapow! now scheduled for August 3.

The weather has given us a right pasting but we won’t be beaten – Kapow! is cancelled for Sunday, but we have a new, new date in August.



Events fundraising officer Hannah Gamston, from Severn Hospice, said: “I can’t believe we’re having to disappoint our supporters again but I’m so pleased we’ve been able to get an alternative date so quickly – Saturday August 3.

"The floods are right where we wanted to be and we just can’t be confident they’ll recede enough for us to set up on site in time for Sunday. The West Mid Showground staff, who’ve been wonderful throughout, say they never seen flooding in these areas in June for over 40 years.

Kapow! has be re-scheduled for August 3. Photo: Severn Hospice/Facebook

“The showground and our event partner Extreme Adventure have really turned things around – again – and the hospice is so grateful to our supporters for their patience and understanding. We’re all systems go now for Saturday 3 August."

Staff at the showground were forced to leave the office on the showground on Friday morning when flood levels rose suddenly.

Secretary, Ian Bebbington, said: "It is such a shame that Kapow! can not go ahead - unfortunately we have had so much rain in a very short time. We are confident that the site will be back to normal in time for the circus next week.

"One of our trustees, Neil Sadler, who has been associated with the showground for a long time, said he has never seen flood like this so late in the year."