Shrewsbury supermarket donates 100,000 meals to people in need

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A supermarket in Shrewsbury has donated more than 100,000 meals to people in need over the last four years.

At the end of each day, staff at Tesco Extra in Battlefield Road collect all of the surplus food that has not been sold.

It is then sorted and donated to the community through Shrewsbury Food Hub and a scheme at Riversway Elim Church.

Tesco in Shrewsbury is one of only 11 in the country to have hit the 100,000 meal mark.

Riversway Elim Church collects the surplus food, which would otherwise go to waste, from Monday to Thursday, and the Food Hub picks up on a Saturday and Sunday.

The store is now looking for a charity or organisation that would benefit from the food and produce on a Friday, such as a hostel or youth organisations which meet on a Saturday.

