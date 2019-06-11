Shropshire chef Chris’s African adventure for charity

Chris Burt, Executive Chef at the Mytton & Mermaid, near Shrewsbury, helped to raise cash for Self Help Africa during a one-week trip.

The sojourn was organised by Self Help Africa, which is based in Shrewsbury, and wants to develop projects in the impoverished Teso region, which is located in the north of Uganda.

Mr Burt was accompanied by SHA boss Monica Morrison, executive fundraiser Steph Smith and My Shrewsbury owner and editor Katy Rink.

As a team, they raised £12,500, which was doubled by the government with the GIVE2GROW incentive, taking the total to £25,000. They took part in the Uganda Marathon 10k run in Masaka.

Mr Burt said he was delighted to finish the race and help people less fortunate than those in Shropshire.

Chris Burt in Uganda for his charity run

He said: “It was the trip of a lifetime. In addition to the run, we were able to find out about some of the Self Help Africa projects while we were there.

“Seeing how the projects work and finding out where the donations are spent and how they benefit the communities was so amazing. It confirmed in our mind the importance of supporting the charity because the work it does is truly life-changing for so many people.”

Advertising

Mr Burt added that the 10K race was a life-affirming experience while visiting Ugandan communities was heart-warming. “Seeing first hand those communities taking ownership and becoming empowered was great. SHA provides fantastic farming training, giving farmers the key skills they need to eventually become self-sustaining.”

Chris Burt, right, in Uganda for his charity run

Mr Burt will return to Africa again soon, this time to one of his old haunts, Ghana, to complete his forthcoming cookbook Straight Outta Africa, out later this year.

He said: “Though I’ve spent more than 20 years in Shrewsbury, I was raised in Africa and I’m returning to put the finishing touches to my new book.”

Mr Burt will be in action at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park when he curates the Wenlock Chef Demo Stage & FBC Manby Bowdler Chefs School at Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 29 and 30.