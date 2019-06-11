Hive in Shrewsbury gets lottery funding

The Hive in Shrewsbury supports children and young people, including those who are vulnerable and at risk, through creative art projects both at its headquarters in Belmont and across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The venue also hosts live gigs, film screening and other events.

It successfully applied for two pots of money.

The main award of £266,081 is for the My College project.

It will support young people struggling with the transition to adulthood through accessible creative activities to increase confidence, build self-esteem, raise aspirations and build connections with the community.

Activities will include music, art, writing, performance and other creative approaches shaped by the participants themselves.

The other award of £91,570 is for the Up Tempo 3 project, using music, art and creative media to increase social connections and improve wellbeing. It brings together young people who are experiencing isolation, exclusion and loneliness through specific aspects of their lives.

Councillor Nat Green, a trustee of The Hive, said: "I am absolutely delighted about the funding.

"The Hive has built up a reputation for its work with young people through the arts and for delivering top class art, drama and music projects.

"This recognition means that we have been well supported by the Arts Council, the Lottery and also Shropshire Council.

He said that Shrewsbury and Shropshire was lucky to have such an all encompassing organisation.

"It is rare to find this kind of support available for young people in these days of budget cuts.

"I have been involved with The Hive for two years and am constantly impressed with the work it does."

The Hive says its vision it to support young people through funded arts programmes to realise their aspirations and help develop confidence and self-esteem for those who face challenging circumstances.

Other grants for the Shrewbury area include £7,100 for at all ability allotment plot at the Bowbrook Allotment Community, £42,750 for replaces doors, windows and the heating system at Wattlesborough Village Hall, Keep Wattlesborough Village Hall and £10,000 for renewing windows and updating audio equipment at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall.

Shropshire’s community organisations have been awarded almost £850,000 in National Lottery funding for the quarter.