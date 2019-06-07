Shrewsbury man Dale is UK's best barber

After setting up his own business just 12 months ago Dale has just taken the title of the UK's best barber.

He won the award in a live final on stage at the UK Barbering show in Birmingham, organised by Barbercomp when he and the other finalist had to style and cut the hair of identical twins.

Dale, whose studio is in the Xercise4less gym on the Sundorne retail park, Arlington Way, is encouraging others to follow their passion to get where they want to be in life.

The 29-year-old was one of a dozen shortlisted to appear at the show from thousands who entered the competition.

"We had to send in photographic entries of our work," he said.

"The dozen successful ones competed in heats at the Birmingham Show with two of us reaching the live final on the stage. Using identical twins for our models was really interesting, we both chose completely different looks."

His first place saw him win more than £1,000 of barbering products.

Dale began his career as a ladies' hairdresser but after eight years decided that his passion lay in men's hairstyling.

"I was lucky enough to have the chance to go to Ireland and learn from Ryan Cullen, one of the best in the business. I also enrolled on a photography course to help promote my business."

"Barbering really has taken off, men take such a pride in their hair and beards, the industry is growing all the time. Having a background in women's hair styling I can help with skin colouring and skin tones, hair colours and of course longer hair."

"Lads will often ask which size brush they need for blow drying long hair."

"I am loving life at the moment and I would say to any young person, work hard and follow their dreams and their passions."