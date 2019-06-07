Shrewsbury garden event to help Ugandan school

More than 400 people enjoyed wandering and exploring the gardens in Underdale Road, Racecourse Avenue and Monkmoor Road.

There was also a chance to have a look inside Monkmoor allotments.

The event was organised by The Friends of Margaret Junior School to raise money for the school, in rural Uganda.

A total of £2,600 was raised on the day and will be spent on providing education for more than 320 children.

Trustee Hilary Procter said: "What a fantastic day it was. The event could not have taken place without the enthusiasm and generosity of the people of the Monkmoor area and our many supporters. Although, we did have visitors from Texas who were on holiday.

"It was a community event and the money raised will make a difference to the education of so many children. A teacher’s wages at the school is equivalent of £40 a month. We hope to make it a bi-annual event."

But the day, which was also attended by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam, wasn't just about gardening.

Bird expert Holly Woo spoke about the life of nesting swifts in one of the gardens and Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency was in another garden that went down to the weir, discussing the ecology of the River Severn.

There were also teas and homemade cakes, and an opportunity to buy original paintings, chocolate, plants, jewellery from Uganda and books.

A raffle was held to win a one-day chocolate making workshop, donated by Melanie Fallon.

To find out more about the charity and how to sponsor a child at the school visit margaretjuniorschool-uganda.com