Shrewsbury event will showcase students' work

The English Bridge campus of SCG will be taken over next week and filled with inspiring student work. Over ten different creative courses have displayed their work for The Show 2019. The rooms are filled with drawings, photographs, paintings, videos, designs, textiles and more.

The show gets underway with the private view on the evening of June 14. At the same time, the vocational Fashion and Textiles students will turn the sports hall into Shrewsbury’s very own catwalk – with a decorative transformation that wouldn’t look out of place at London Fashion Week. There will be two fashion shows at 6.15pm and 7.30pm.

Helen Morgan, curriculum leader of Art & Design said: “We are very excited to once again be presenting this fantastic exhibition to showcase our student’s creative talents. The exhibition is like no other in Shropshire, we have over 600 students taking part in this extraordinary display of creative work. Every year is different and this year’s exhibition promises not to disappoint.”

The show will be open to the public June 15, 10am to 2pm and June 17-21, 9am to 4pm. It is a free event, but you will need to sign in at reception on arrival. To find out more information call 01743 235491

To register for your free ticket to the fashion show go to www.shrews.co/lejardin