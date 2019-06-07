Shrewsbury company builds on support for charity

Galliers Homes, which builds developments throughout the county, is backing the initiatives with donations totalling £6,000.

Sharon Taylor, marketing executive with Galliers, said that the major sponsorship package was a continuing arrangement with the charity.

“Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire is such a worthwhile organisation providing essential services in the county.

“Last year we were headline sponsors for the charity’s coracle world championships, and in addition we donated £6,000.

“We are proud to again be providing essential funding for some of their brilliant events in 2019.

“As well as the corporate backing deal we will be taking part in some of the days and will be raising money through personal fundraising so the amount will well exceed last year.

“Our staff will also be acting as volunteers at some of the events so we will be contributing in a range of ways, as well as having fun,” she said.

Kate Thomas, Shopshire fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support added: “We are absolutely delighted to be working so closely with Galliers Homes on such a diverse selection of local events.

“All the money raised at these will be used to help fund a wide range of Macmillan professional roles in the county.”

Galliers sponsored the Shrewsbury Wacky Races at The Quarry in May and is now sponsoring Oswestry Colour Run on June 30 at the British Ironwork Centre; We’re A Knockout on July 6 at Newport Rugby Club; the Coracle World Championships on September 13 on the River Severn in Shrewsbury and Macmillan Greatest Show Ball on December 7 at the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry.