Come and learn to sew at free Shrewsbury workshops

Run by Emily Bennett from local business Thimble and Blossom, the workshops will take place in the Workshop Station opposite JD Sports from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, June 15 and 29, and Wednesday, June 19 and 26.

Emily has been sewing since before she could write. In the workshops, she will share her wisdom as well as her passion, and hopefully inspire people to create their own beautiful pieces of embroidery to take home.

She said: “In these workshops we will learn the basic stitches, everything from stem stitch to backstitch. We will be following some beautiful botanical inspired patterns which we can transfer onto a reusable canvas tote, or bring along anything you would like to decorate with thread such as a T-shirt, sweatshirt or denim jacket and really make it one of a kind.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “Come and join Emily in The Darwin Centre to create your own decorative design – ideal for adding a personal touch to your home. These free workshops are open to all and promise to be both popular and fun.”

For more information visit www.shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk.