Shrewsbury Flaxmill to get new image

HemingwayDesign has been commissioned to develop a new brand for the historic Shropshire site, known as the forerunner of the modern skyscraper.

The Flaxmill Maltings is being reinvented for another century of use as a learning and enterprise quarter with offices for creative industries.

It is being brought back to life through restoration and refurbishment to put it at the heart of the local community.

Hemingway Design was recently commissioned by City of York Council to create a tourism brand for the historic city.

Wayne Hemingway said: "Flaxmill Maltings is a truly stunning series of historical industrial buildings with such an evocative history and important back story. The great thing about this project for us is that Historic England, whilst being incredibly diligent about the regeneration, are ready to be bold and future-facing in their thinking about the next phases of use for the site. Its location in Shrewsbury, a beautiful and vibrant place that’s bucking the trend of town centre decline through its determined independent spirit, completes the recipe.”

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “The Flaxmill embodies creativity, change and innovation. HemingwayDesign’s creative vision will bring to life the spirit and atmosphere of this unique site, helping to put it back on the world map. The new brand will tap into local energy and reflect the personality and vision of this special place, helping people to understand its past and be inspired by its future.”

Chairman of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings Alan Mosley, commented: "We are confident HemingwayDesign will further raise the local, regional and international profile of the site and its incredible transformation."

Home to eight listed buildings including three at Grade I, the site was first constructed in 1797 and was added to and altered over the years as its use changed. During the Industrial Revolution, the new spinning mill quickly became Shrewsbury’s largest employer with more than 800 men, women and children working there making linen thread from flax. After it closed in 1886 it reopened a decade later to produce malt for the brewing industry. Part of the building served as a barracks for soldiers during the Second World War and finally closed as a maltings in 1987.

After falling into disrepair, Historic England stepped in to stabilise the site and carry out urgent repairs. Now the restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln are now underway thanks to a £20.7m grant from National Lottery players through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, combined with additional funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership via its Growth Deal with Government, and project partners Historic England, Shropshire Council and support from the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.