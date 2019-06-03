Menu

Horse handler from Shrewsbury sends out his final runners

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A horse handler from near Shrewsbury is today sending out his final runners after a career that spanned almost 30 years and 560 winners.

Mark Brisbourne

Trainer Mark Brisbourne, who has been given notice to vacate his Ness Strange stables in Great Ness, near Shrewsbury, was sending two horses to Wolverhampton end a training career that has seen him hit the heights of the racing world.

Together with his daughter, assistant trainer and amateur jockey Becky, they were set to saddle Manfadh and Clive Clifton in the 7.45pm handicap.

Becky said: “I’m heartbroken and always saw Ness Strange Stables as a place I would one day train from but it is not to be.”

Father Mark said he was forced to quit the training ranks when the owner of Ness Strange stables, the Earl of Bradford, got planning permission to turn it into five homes.

