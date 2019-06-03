Asbestos threat is over, Shropshire hospital trust told

Last month, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath) was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay costs of more than £18,000 at Telford Magistrates Court.

It came after an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found refurbishment work in the accommodation block exposed employees and contractors to asbestos.

Employees at the trust were removing fixtures and fittings from the empty flat when they disturbed asbestos containing materials (ACMs).

It happened in June 2012 but Sath, which runs RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, then failed to take adequate measures to deal with the initial release of asbestos, exposing other contractors who later worked in the flat.

The issue of suspected asbestos had been reported by a worker at the trust, who was sacked and later won an unfair dismissal claim.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance at Sath, told a meeting of the trust's board on Thursday that it was important to note no one was physically harmed and subsequent independent testing confirmed that the asbestos control limit would not have been breached.

She said: "There was no harm caused and there was no spread of asbestos.

"There was a very thorough investigation which I oversaw."

She said letters were written to staff and contractors involved in the incident.

The trust’s asbestos management policy and asbestos management plan were re-written and reissued, in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Other measures were also brought in, including the services of an asbestos management consultant working in-house from July 2016.

"We are probably one of the more asbestos aware organisations in the NHS at the moment," Ms Clarke said.

She said the trust fully accepted the matter should have been properly dealt with at the time, but the judge was complimentary about the remedial actions which had been taken.

The trust pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

An investigation by HSE found that the trust did not properly record ACM on its estate.

Sath had arrangements in place to manage asbestos, however, the overall management plan for dealing with asbestos was not recorded in a clear and concise manner or effectively communicated to its employees and contractors working on site, the HSE said.

The trust had insufficient auditing procedures to ensure that the arrangements contained in the policy and management plan were fully implemented, working properly and effective.

The procedures in place upon the discovery of asbestos were inadequate and Sath failed to prevent re-entry into the contaminated area by other workers.