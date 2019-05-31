Shropshire divorcee finds herself through yoga after marriage heartbreak

Val Gregory, 61, took a six-month "life-changing" trip to Asia after her world was rocked when she and her ex-husband divorced four years ago.

She said: "I was not only heartbroken but suddenly realised I had become very dependent on my husband both emotionally and financially. I was lacking in self-esteem as I had not gone out to work for over 20 years. It made me look at my life and rethink all my values. I was no longer living in my bubble of safety and security, where I thought I knew what life had in store for me."

Val, from Shrewsbury, began practicing yoga, mindfulness and meditation, which she believes "saved" her. She said: "I went from a dark place and slowly I began to let the real self out."

After attending several retreats, Val decided India was the journey for her to find out more about spiritual practices. "My first month was spent travelling beginning in Kerala, then flying to Rishikesh, which is considered the centre of learning for yoga and meditation. Then off by overnight train to Amritsar and the Golden Temple, and finally a very scary bus ride to Delhi and the jaw-dropping Taj Mahal.

"After a month I flew to Goa, where my learning began, I trained to teach yin yoga and meditation by the most amazing teachers." She also helped at an animal rescue centre, before continuing her yoga therapy studies.

Now she is back home in Shrewsbury, teaching yoga and meditation classes and also facilitates on international retreats. She said: "I really cannot believe the difference it has made to me and I truly believe, at 61, I have found my purpose in life and that I will continue to share and learn for as long as I can. It only goes to show you are never too old to live your dream."

Val is running a free one-and-a-half hour workshop on emotional well being at the Rural Space in Pim Hill at Harmer Hill near Shrewsbury on June 22. It runs from 11.15am. To book a place, call the venue on 01939 291988 or message Val at facebook.com/valy111/