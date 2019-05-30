The very hungry caterpillar

The eerie sight of webs covering shrubs and hedges is being seen across the county as thousands of the hungry caterpillars strip them of their leaves.

Two small trees on the Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury have been completely covered by the thick webs spun by the moth caterpillars while a hedge at Rowton west of the town has also been affected.

Passers-by have been stopping to look at the sight and take photos.

The culprit is believed to be the caterpillar of the Ermine moth.

Eggs laid by the moth in the trees the year before hatch into the hungry caterpillars who then spin the beautiful webs to protect them from predators while they eat the spring foliage.

They then turn into pupae before emerging as moths and continues the cycle.

Experts say that the vast amount that are covering the trees creating the Halloween like spectacle, may be because of warm spells during the spring.

They say that the trees recover once the caterpillars have finished gorging themselves.