Stab victim Chris battling back

Christian, or Chris as he likes to be known, saw his life turned upside down when he was brutally stabbed four times in the chest while on a night out with friends in October. The attack left him with kidney failure, a bleed on the brain, and he technically died in the aftermath of the incident. And while his powers of recovery have amazed medics, the incident has left the 23-year-old from Stanton, near Shrewsbury, struggling to speak or walk. He is able to communicate – he can understand the questions put to him, and reply through a combination of words, sign language and his cheery smile – but the road to recovery still looks long and difficult.

Chris, now 23, received the life-changing injuries during a visit to see some friends studying at Birmingham University in October last year.

"He was part of a group of friends who would get together regularly," says his mother, Yvonne, who is business manager at St Mary's CE Primary School in Shawbury.

"Some of them had been to Birmingham University, some had jobs in Birmingham, some were from here," she says. Mrs Flood recalls dropping her son off at a friend's house on the day he headed down to Birmingham, telling him to change his shoes before he went out at night, because the ones he was wearing looked a bit scruffy.

"It was a normal thing that they did, he had been down there before," she says. Some of them went to watch West Bromwich Albion play Reading in the afternoon, but Chris was not interested in football and chose to go shopping in the city's Bull Ring centre instead. Later that evening, they went to a friend's house to watch a boxing match, and afterwards Chris and two others headed to another friend's house nearby.

"One of the lads is a Muslim, and doesn't drink, so he offered to drive," says Mrs Flood.

"They were followed by these two youths in another car. When they parked up to go into the house, these other two lads followed them down the side entrance, they wanted the car."

She says a knife was produced, but the young man they were threatening was not the driver of the car.

"They said give us the keys, but he didn’t have the car keys, so he gave them the house key, and Chris was in the middle.”

Chris, who has no memory of the attack, was stabbed four times in the chest, with one blow piercing his aorta and sending him into cardiac arrest. Paramedics found him unresponsive when they arrived at a friend's flat, but they managed to restart his heart in the ambulance while taking him to hospital.

Mrs Flood, 55, remembers the telephone ringing at 6.45am the following morning.

"My husband came downstairs and dialled 1471, and it was a lad he had been with, he said 'Christian's been stabbed and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham," she recalls.

Mrs Flood realised the gravity of the situation when her husband Stewart called the hospital, and spoke to a police officer.

"We got the impression things were not very good, and he asked us to go to our nearest police station so they could take us to the hospital under blue lights."

The couple declined the offer and made their own way to the hospital, where they were greeted by a police officer who told them Chris was in theatre.

"It was only because he was five minutes down the road from QE, which is a fantastic trauma centre, that they were able save him," says Mrs Flood.

"When we saw him for the first time, he was covered in tubes and wires, he was in the critical care unit. You can't really take it all in, you just function. It is like watching a film.

"For two-and-a-half weeks he was in a medically induced unconscious state, he had to receive dialysis because it had messed up his kidneys."

For almost seven weeks, Mr and Mrs Flood were forced to live in their camper van at a campsite near Birmingham, before Chris was transferred to West Park Hospital in Wolverhampton which allowed them to return home.

By this time, Chris was well enough to sit in a wheelchair, and Mrs Flood could take him on walks into the city centre, but it would be several more weeks before he was able to return home.

Chris had just started work as an apprentice plumber at the time of the attack, and was a keen BMX rider.

He is now able to walk slowly, but struggles with his balance. However, last week he was able to take delivery of a power-assisted tricycle which is giving him a new sense of freedom and independence.

He learned about the trikes during a monthly event demonstrating adapted cycles in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park.

"As soon as he sat in the trike, you should have seen his face," she says.

Chris's father Stewart set up a crowd-funding page, and the £6,000 funding target to buy a trike was raised in a matter of days. More than 300 people donated money to the appeal, including two single donations of £1,000, and Mrs Flood says it has restored some of her faith in human nature.

"It's been so humbling," she says.

"People have been so generous, many of them people who don't have much. There was a single mum who said she felt embarrassed that she could only put a fiver in.

"We have been quite emotional, and will be writing back to everybody who has supported us.

"We really didn't expect people to be so generous.

Chris took delivery of the new cycle on Tuesday last week, and one of the first trips he made was down to a nearby put for an evening out.