Help and support for those with Multiple Sclerosis

The MS groups of Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry and Montgomeryshire have joined forces to highlight the help and advice that they can give with the help of the national MS society as well as the social events that they hold.

And the groups have combined to offer two, free, special events in the coming weeks, an information day covering the latest research projects, health issues and practical support and a course for anyone who has been diagnosed in the last three years.

Changes within the NHS in recent years means that patients are now diagnosed and cared for outside Shropshire, at hospitals in Wolverhampton, Birmingham or Stoke.

The charity's local groups say they want to ensure that those with the ever changing condition know where to go for vital information and signposting for help.

The campaign is being run by all four branches, a spokesman for the MS Society, Lyndsay Smith said.

Each branch holds regular meetings for members and their families and friends.

"We are hoping to reach out to everyone who has been recently diagnosed with MS and to those who are already living with the effects of MS."

An information day will be held on June 21 at the Lantern in Meadow Farm Drive in Shrewsbury.

It will look at the latest MS research projects, pain management, brain health and support from the Citizens Advice Bureau. The day will run from 10am until 4pm and include a buffet lunch. Anyone interested should contact David Robbins on 01939 260901 or David.Robbins@groups.msociety.org.uk.

On July 12 there will be a course at The Lantern for anyone that has been diagnosed with MS in the last three years.

Speakers will cover subjects including keeping the brain and body fit, connecting with others, diet and nutrition. Refreshments will be available.

Family and friends are also welcome and anyone interested in booking should contact Lyndsay Smith on 0208 8270218 or Lyndsaysmith@mssociety.org.uk.