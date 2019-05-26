Thousands flock to Shropshire County Show - PICTURES and VIDEO

Thousands young and old flocked to the Greenhous West Mid Showground to see the annual agriculture festival, which featured unique and spectacular displays, as well as the chance to see the animals and buy produce and souvenirs.

The smell of freshly cut grass and burgers from vans wafted and families enjoyed wandering around the ground, checking out the stalls and getting involved in activities.

Plenty of regular attractions returned, including monster trucks, a motorbike stunt team, David Seamark's sheepdog displays, Ridgeside falconry and Wirral Pipe Band.

Crowds gaggled around the main show area were hearty in their applause for all the performers, with the Bold Lings FMX motorbike team in particular drawing audible gasps from onlookers as they flew through the air.

New this year was a 4x4 driving experience, which proved popular among thrill seekers.

The Young Farmers celebrated their 75th anniversary with a floats parade, and a host of performers engrossed audiences at the band stands.

Acts this year included Taiko Drummers, Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, Lauren Grace and Mini Ceilidh and the Melomanics.

The Kids Zone was packed out once again, and visitors also marvelled at magnificent Shire horses and stunning Shetland ponies as well as livestock.

Tractors, farm machinery and classic cars, all cleaned to perfection, were also there to be inspected by enthusiasts and day-trippers alike.

Visitors arrived from the county and beyond to enjoy the show. Jason and Danielle Pickering, from Ludlow, attended with their boys Luca, 4, and Oliver, 3.

"It's always a great day out, and it helps when the weather is nice," said Jason.

"The boys love seeing the animals and the monster trucks. It's one of those things we're known for, so it's nice to have a big day to celebrate the farming industry positively, despite the troubles it might be facing."

Martin Quinn and his wife Jean, from Shrewsbury, are regulars at the show.

Jean said: "We like to support when big events like this are in town. It's a nice opportunity to bump into people you don't always see and the organisers do a good job of making sure there's lots to enjoy."

Martin added: "It's one of the things you have to put on your calendar. It's one of my favourite events of the year."

Lance Jackson, chairman of the show, said: "I'm very pleased with the turn out. We've had some of the same attractions which are always popular, and we've had a few new ones.

"One of the new ones is the 4x4 experience, in which you go in and get driven by a professional rally driver. I had a go at that and it was quite a challenge.

"We've had canoes down at the river this year, and the Kid's Zone has been really popular again. That area is expanding every year.

"What we are trying to do is to make sure the event has something for the whole family. It's no good having Dad come and look at a tractor but for the rest of the family it's like watching paint dry. I think we've got a good variety of things on that seem to have gone down well.

"I am particularly pleased that the Young Farmers Club were here celebrating their 75th anniversary, because they are the future of the industry.

"One of our aims is to support the promotion of agriculture. A few years ago the event had sort of become a bit of a funfair with some farming. We needed to get it back to its roots of first and foremost being an agriculture show, and I think people appreciate it more that way.

"It is very important to have shows like this in Shropshire, where farming and agriculture are such a big part of the economy. So I'm really pleased that people have got behind it again."