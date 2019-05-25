Shrewsbury charity garden given makeover in time for summer

The outdoor space at Headway in Shrewsbury needed some tender loving care following the winter, and was tackled by a team of volunteers from Headway and law firm Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury department.

Members of the Lanyon Bowdler maintenance team were also involved, making safe the concrete path leading to the garden, which had broken away, allowing safe access for wheelchairs.

Myfanwy Murray, a personal injury trainee solicitor with the firm, said: “This garden is a great resource for the Headway clients to relax and take some time out.

“The garden remains an important feature at Headway, however, over the winter it has got a little overgrown, so an army of volunteers from our personal injury department, handyman Paul and operations manager Rowland, headed over to join Headway staff and volunteers transform the garden Ground Force style.

“By the end of the day, the garden looked renewed and the blue paint really jazzed up the garden ready for summer.

“Headway Shropshire’s garden is a great resource for its clients and staff and although everyone was tired from a day of hard work, it was great to see the garden looking so beautiful ready for the summer.”

There was a long list of jobs that needed doing, including weeding, watering, planting and digging.

Neil Lorimer, partner and head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, added: “It’s great for Lanyon Bowdler to get involved again. Well done to everyone who helped with the Headway garden - a tremendous effort by all.

“I know from speaking to staff at Headway Shropshire that they were very appreciative. It’s great to be able to give people who suffer brain injury, which often includes symptoms of fatigue and irritation from noise, a peaceful and visually beautiful area in which to relax.”