Three people taken to hospital after Shrewsbury crash

The accident happened at just after midday on the junction of Racecourse Crescent and Monkmoor Road.

Three ambulances and a paramedic were sent to the scene and initially it was thought that the Air Ambulance from RAF Cosford would also be required.

Two fire engines also attended and crews cut one of the occupants free of the car using hydraulic cutting equipment.

An elderly man and an elderly woman as well as a man in his 30s were taken by land ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.