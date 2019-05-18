Two charged over Shrewsbury stabbing

Two men and a teenage boy had been arrested over an attack in Greyfriars Road, Longden Coleham, last Monday.

The victim was attacked by three people as he parked his vehicle.

He later realised he had been stabbed in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

On Friday police revealed that two men, aged 21 and 22, and a 15-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives investigating the case have today confirmed that two people have been charged over the attack.

Writing on the Shropshire CID twitter account, police said: "A long few days for detectives investigating this matter has resulted in two males being charged and remanded for court today."

Christian Collis, 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

James Tasker, 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.

The 15-year-old boy has been released on bail.

Speaking on Friday Detective Inspector Scott Harris had encouraged any witnesses to get in contact.

He said: "We're carrying out enquiries to trace those responsible and I would urge anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 4s 140510 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.