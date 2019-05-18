A49 roadworks between Shrewsbury and Craven Arms delayed by a month

Highways England originally said that the work, which will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am, would get underway at the start of June and would last for a month.

But now the work will start in July and will be confined to three stretches.

Highways England senior project manager Jessica Kenny said: “Three maintenance projects have been combined to reduce the number of diversions needed and minimise disruption.

“Road closures will be required to ensure the safety of workers but will take place at night when we know the route is quieter. We appreciate motorists’ patience while these important repairs are carried out.”

Works will take place from Newington to Stokesay and the A49 will be closed in both directions, just south of Craven Arms, for eight nights between July 1 and July 12.

Drainage and resurfacing work will also be carried out at Bayston Hill and the A49 northbound will be closed on the approach to Bayston Hill roundabout.

From July 1 to August 8, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A49 between Wistanstow and Little Stretton.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.