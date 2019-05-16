Menu

CCTV released in bid to identity man who collapsed at Shrewsbury Railway Station

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The family of a man who is in a critical condition after collapsing at Shrewsbury Railway Station have been urged to come forward.

CCTV of the man at Shrewsbury Railway Station

The man fell ill at Shrewsbury station on Saturday and remains in hospital.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We believe he may have come from a beer festival in Ludlow and wasn’t with anyone when he collapsed. He didn’t have any ID on him and remains unidentified."

The force is urging his next of kin to contact them due to his condition.

If you know him, phone 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting reference number 664/110519.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Ludlow South Shropshire
