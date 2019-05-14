Young farmers heroes are the ride stuff

The young farmers raised over £25,000 after a mammoth cycle challenge last summer taking them around the entire perimeter of Wales.

Calling it Alberbury YFC's "Tour De Wales 2018," the marathon trek involving over 20 riders took them seven days to complete, covering around 100 miles a day in some of the UK's most challenging terrain during one of the hottest weeks in June on record.

Melissa Evans of the group said jelly babies, countless coastal tyre changes and the support of family and friends saw them through the challenge.

She added: “It’s an honour to support Birmingham Children’s Hospital, a charity that couldn’t be more deserving.”

Members from the club have been invited to attend Birmingham Children’s Hospital 100 Heroes Afternoon Tea on Sunday, May 19. The event will pay tribute to the fundraisers who challenged themselves, exceeded expectations and were an inspiration to many, throughout 2018.

And Alberbury Young Farmers Club's achievements will be commemorated on a special red balloon at the front of the hospital for the next 12 months.