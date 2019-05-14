Rush hour delays as lorry and three cars crash on A49 at Shrewsbury

The A49 was partially blocked close to the Dobbies roundabout following the accident, which happened at just before 6am.

Debris was strewn across the carriageway and the police were at the scene dealing with the accident and the resulting queuing traffic.

To add to motorists' problems, the lights on the roundabout were also out of action, causing extra tailbacks on surrounding roads.

Drivers were urged to take alternative routes.