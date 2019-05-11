Shrewsbury buses to be affected by roadworks

A number of town centre roads will be closed to traffic for up to eight weeks starting on May 20.

Shropshire Council is working alongside Cadent to replace the ageing gas mains and then lay new paving in High Street.

The work means Mardol Head, Shoplatch and Wyle Cop will be closed to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

Craig Horrocks, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains replacement programme in the West Midlands region, said: “We are investing in new gas pipes so that local people can continue enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies until the end of the century.

“This essential work has been carefully co-ordinated with Shropshire Council so that any newly resurfaced areas are not disturbed by planned gas work in the near future. We appreciate this work may be disruptive and will do everything we can to minimise the disruption."

A diversion will be in place but there will be a number of changes to the Park & Ride.

The Harlescott service will not serve stops at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Chester Street. Oxon Park & Ride will not stop at High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Frankwell (return).

The Meole Brace bus will not serve stops at High Street and Shoplatch.

Other buses serving the town centre will follow the official diversions and collect and drop off passengers within the town centre where they can.

Dan Green, assistant network management officer with Shropshire Council, said: “Work to replace the gas main on Shoplatch has become more urgent, meaning that the work is now required for completion this year. Given the planned resurfacing of Pride Hill and Mardol Head it seemed logical that the gas main replacement work was brought forward to pre-date this resurfacing work.

“Shropshire Council has contacted other utility companies to ask that any other planned maintenance works are undertaken while the road is closed, and will carry out its own minor maintenance works during this time. This will reduce longer-term disruption to what is a busy location and reduce the need for future closures.”

While the work is carried out Shrewsbury BID is to transform Shoplatch into a 'pocket park' to encourage people to spend more time in the town centre.

The park will feature artificial turf and flowers, with deck chairs, live music and activities.

The diversion route can be found online at newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/Mardol-Head-gas-works-and-diversion-routes.pdf