Dogs Trust Shrewsbury to bust myths about sighthounds

The team is holding a special event at the rehoming centre on May 18 and 19 where dog lovers looking to welcome a dog into their life will be able to find out more about the often-misunderstood breeds.

Louise Campbell, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury’s manager, said: "We are determined to debunk the myths about greyhounds and help people understand more about lurchers, which are usually a cross between a sighthound breed, such as a greyhound, and a collie or terrier.

“People tend to think these breeds need lots of exercise but that’s not always the case. Often greyhounds in particular like nothing more than cosying up on a comfy bed in a warm home and they are very loyal dogs. We’re hoping that by holding this awareness event we can help people understand more and find ours their forever homes.”

The team will be on hand to share facts about the breed as well as chat about the dogs waiting for their forever homes, including ex-racing greyhounds Bob and Thomas, who are typical of the breed.

Louise added: "These two are typical greyhounds. They love a quick run and then both search out the nearest comfy, big bed to snooze on. All of our dogs deserve to live a happy life in a loving home and we hope that by shining a light on these gorgeous greyhounds and lovely lurchers, we help them all find their special someone.”

Greyhounds are believed to be the fastest breed of dog on the planet and can reach up to 45mph over a short distance.

They are also one of the oldest breeds in existence and are the only dogs mentioned in the Bible.

The event takes place from 12pm to 2pm at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, Roden Lane Farm.