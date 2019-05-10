Seven Hospice opens new shop in Shrewsbury

Severn Hospice has added to it's portfolio by launching a new store in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury.

Town mayor, Councillor Peter Nutting, cut the ribbon and officially opened the shop for business on Thursday morning.

Head of retail, Ross Henderson, said: “We’re delighted to open our 27th community shop across the patch and our fifth in Shrewsbury.

“Now we’re right on the doorstep of a popular residential area and if the welcome we’ve already received is anything to go by, it will be a very popular addition to the community.

“As with all our shops, it will develop its own unique character, and will certainly add to the mix of what we’ve got in Shrewsbury: Wyle Cop really has that ‘on the Cop’ boutique feel, our Furniture Store has a specialist offering, our superstore is the largest charity shop in the county and Mardol is very much one of our traditional shops."

Staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly over the last few months to get the shop ready for the public.

Mr Henderson added: “Getting a new shop up and running has a lot of moving parts to coordinate and manage so I’d like to thank and congratulate the many people who’ve worked so hard to get everything ready for our big day.

“We’re still accepting donations and welcome anyone who hasn’t visited the shop to come along and browse some of the fantastic items we have while helping to support the work of the hospice.”

Severn Hospice provides vital care for families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illnesses.