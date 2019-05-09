Shrewsbury charity launched to fight addiction

Share Shrewsbury is the brainchild of former mayor Councillor Jane Mackenzie.

At the launch held in Shrewsbury on Friday Councillor Mackenzie said: "When we think about addiction, we often think about drugs, but this forms only a tiny percentage of the problem. It’s our old familiar friend, alcohol that causes the vast majority of disability, ill health and death.

"Addiction wrecks lives - not only the life of the individual affected, but also everyone within reach.

Funding

"It’s like a wrecking ball that smashes into everything within range. Yet it’s a shocking fact that over 80 per cent, that’s three quarters, of those needing help, don’t receive it.

"In spite of this, locally services have been cut and funding has been reduced. Here in Shrewsbury, we can try to change this. Services needed to be improved. Not only that, but the way that services are delivered needs to change too.

"It’s a hidden problem, something that we don’t want to talk about or admit to.This stigma is something that Share will challenge through raising public awareness and providing information."

Share has teamed up with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to promote physical and mental health with people with addictive behaviour.

Improve

She added: "Working with our NHS doctors, schools, colleges and others we intend to make our communities more aware of the dangers of excessive drinking, and sign post people towards services that can help to address their needs. We won’t beat this until we can involve the local community and local businesses in supporting people in their recovery journey.

"We hope to work with local organisations, businesses and charities to improve support in Shrewsbury. Through Share we also want to identify and support employees at risk of developing addictive behaviour, and work with the NHS, pubs and restaurants promote responsible drinking.

"We are starting to work in partnership with other local charities too, for example we are hoping to put on a fundraising concert, in the Flaxmill later on this year in collaboration with Shropshire Mind. Our working title is MindShare."

Profits from the forthcoming ComicsSalopia festival, which gets underway on June 1, will go to the charity and co-creator of The Walking Dead, Shrewsbury-based artist Charlie Adlard is the Share Creative Champion while talented Shrewsbury-born musician Dan Owen is the Share Music Champion.