Seriously injured women cut free from car after crash near Shrewsbury

The accident happened close to Churncote Farm on the A458, just after 8am.

Emergency services were sent to the scene and firefighters used cutting gear to remove the roof of the car and free the woman.

She was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance with a West Midlands Air Ambulance doctor on board for further treatment for 'potentially' serious injuries.

Another woman had managed to free herself from her car and was treated at the scene for injuries, not believed to be serious, before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

The accident caused disruption on a number of roads including the A5 approach to the A458 roundabout.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for WMAS, said: "We were called to the scene following reports of a two car RTC. We went two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance from Cosford in a rapid response car.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, a woman who was trapped. The roof was cut from the car by the fire service and she was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to RSH. An air ambulance doctor travelled with her.

The second patient was a woman who had managed to get out of the car. She was treated for injuries and was also taken to RSH."