Shropshire youngster kicks cancer to the kerb

Seven-year-old Dougie Barker-Jones has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since he was three-and-a-half, but now he has stopped treatment and is free of the illness.

The Bishops Castle Primary School pupil has been through gruelling treatment including nine months of intense chemotherapy at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Birmingham Children's Hospital, sometimes with appointments at both in the same day.

But his treatment has been successful, and he got to ring the bell with his brother Reuben, 10, by his side, surrounded by family and friends as well as doctors and nurses who helped him at the Telford hospital.

Dougie with his older brother, Reuben, 9

Proud mum Lindsay said: "He's a strong little chap and he's kept us strong too. He's been really good. He's been going to school as much as he could manage, and he would never go without a football.

"He's quite laid back and cheeky in a nice way. He's got a very dry sense of humour.

"It is a big relief. It was a shock when we found out he had it, even though he had been unwell. He had quite a few infections, but we didn't really think it was going to be something like that. You just have to deal with it.

"It is scary because with childhood cancer, you just hear that word and think what's next? The survival rates are very good now because of research. I gave up work as a mobile hairdresser for 18 months, but you get into a routine with appointments and it becomes normal."

Advertising

Dougie Barker-Jones

Football has been a huge part of life for Dougie and his family. They are all season ticket holders at Shrewsbury Town, and Dougie and Reuben were lucky enough to meet legends Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer as well as the Salop squad when the club hosted West Ham in the FA Cup last year. And such is Dougie's love of the game, despite his illness he has still been able to bang in the goals when playing up front for Bishops Castle Juniors.

Lindsay added: "He's a striker so he's always trying to score goals. He's bagged a few. It's kept him going really. Football is something for him and us to look forward to. If he's not playing, he's watching."