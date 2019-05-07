Complaint about diesel smell

Martin Evans, who has been carrying out building work at the Albion Vaults in Castle Foregate, said fumes were causing discomfort.

"The smell keeps coming up through the drains of several properties, but they don't seem to be doing anything about it," he said.

"It stings your eyes when you are working."

Shropshire Council highways manager Ian Walshaw said he was not aware of any diesel spillage in the area.

"An officer will inspect the site and arrange for any work to clear any spillage if required,” he said.