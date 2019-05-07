Menu

Complaint about diesel smell

By Mark Andrews | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A building contractor has complained about the smell of diesel coming out of the drains near a Shrewsbury pub.

Martin Evans, who has been carrying out building work at the Albion Vaults in Castle Foregate, said fumes were causing discomfort.

"The smell keeps coming up through the drains of several properties, but they don't seem to be doing anything about it," he said.

"It stings your eyes when you are working."

Shropshire Council highways manager Ian Walshaw said he was not aware of any diesel spillage in the area.

"An officer will inspect the site and arrange for any work to clear any spillage if required,” he said.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews
@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

