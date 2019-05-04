Olympic cyclist to appear at health event

Joanna took gold medals in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics during 10 years of racing at elite level.

She’ll be one of the panellists on the ‘Self Care Conversations’ panel at the event, talking about her sporting and personal challenges alongside some other incredible Shropshire women discussing their own take on all things wellness and self care.

Following the sell-out success of January’s show, tickets to the event on May 12 at Shrewsbury’s Wightman Theatre include five workshops focusing on fitness, dance, yoga, relaxation and healthy eating.

There will be a panellist Q & A session, a range of 15-minute taster treatments from back, neck and shoulder massages to foot massages and reflexology sessions in the ‘comfort corner’; lunch provided by independent coffee shop Ginger & Co - who’ll also be running a pop-up café on the day and a goodie bag of treats containing favourite ‘wellness’ brands worth over £30.

Best You Self Care was established last year by three women determined to bring a different kind of fitness and wellness event to Shropshire.

Co-founder Juliet Tripp said: "The whole idea is to throw away the idea of 'diet culture' and the pressure to look a certain way. These events focus on self-care, empowerment, wellness - and supporting each other."

Doors open at 10.30 and activities run from 11am-3pm.

Tickets, which cost £35 and cover all of the above sessions, are available from bestyouselfcare.com.