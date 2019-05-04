Menu

Firefighters free woman stuck in Shrewsbury cafe toilet

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A team of firefighters were sent to a cafe in Shrewsbury today after a woman locked herself in the toilet.

Palmer's of Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury to Palmer's of Shrewsbury at about 11.20am.

Fire crews used small gear and equipment to free the woman, who was out within 20 minutes, from the cafe toilets located inside the Baptist Church on Claremont Street.

