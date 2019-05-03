Two teenagers jailed after brutal stabbing of Shrewsbury man

Christian Flood, 22, technically died after being stabbed four times in the chest, with one blow piercing his aorta and sending him into cardiac arrest.

He was visiting Birmingham University when he was attacked in an alleyway off Heeley Road, Selly Oak, by two youngsters, aged just 17 and 15, who wanted his friend's car.

Christian was found by paramedics collapsed and unresponsive in a friend's flat, but they managed to re-start his heart in the ambulance taking him to hospital.

The attack, which happened just after 6am on October 7, led to the two boys being arrested about four hours later in Staffordshire.

Witnesses described the pair as arriving and leaving in a silver Nissan Micra. Detectives seized clothing matching that worn by the offenders and analysis of mobile phones showed the pair − who cannot be named for legal reasons − were in the Selly Oak area at the time of the offence.

The 15-year-old was also found in possession of keys to the Nissan Micra − later confirmed as being stolen − which was recovered from Falklands Croft in Stirchley, Birmingham.

Officers found a claw hammer, understood to have been used during the robbery, inside the vehicle.

The teenagers refused to answer questions during interview but West Midlands Police had gathered enough evidence to charge the 15-year-old with attempted murder and both with six attempted robberies, included an attack on three students in Selly Hill Road 20 minutes before the stabbing when one victim was shoved into a fence and kicked to the floor.

At Birmingham Crown Court on today the 15-year-old was jailed for a total of 18 years, while the 17-year-old was given a 50-month custodial sentence. Both admitted the offences.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Martin O’Neill from West Midlands Police Force CID said: "This was a sickening attack on a young man visiting friends in the city…what should have been an enjoyable evening ended tragically and with long-term consequences through no fault of his own.

"Christian initially thought he’d been repeatedly punched but the true horror of what had happened became clear when he staggered to a friend’s flat and collapsed.

"The paramedics did a fantastic job in saving his life. He suffered two cardiac arrests and they needed to perform an open chest procedure to stem the bleeding before surgeons operated in hospital.

"Detectives managed to identify two suspects very quickly who were stopped by Staffordshire Police colleagues shortly after the attack. I’m pleased we’ve been able to get justice for Christian and his family by catching the teenagers responsible − and it’s been very humbling to receive messages of thanks from him and his family.

"We all wish Christian our very best wishes in his continued recovery."