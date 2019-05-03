Riders take to the countryside in new event

Hosted by The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Darwin, the The Border Randonnee & Family Ride will be held for the first time on May 11.

“The essence of the day is be to encourage regular cyclists and families to have an enjoyable cycle ride,” said Phil Freeman, one of the organisers.

He continued: “Three routes have been set with distances of 29, 58 and 78 miles - from moderate through to challenging.

“Some of the roads on the longer routes will have more technical ascents and descents for which a greater level of fitness and experience will be needed.

“The event is for all cyclists who can wear anything from all Lycra to casual t-shirt and shorts as long as they wear a cycle helmet.

“We are fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK, End Polio Now and Rotary charities and hope that everyone will raise some sponsorship. However, if you just wish to enter the event for fun this is totally acceptable.”

The routes start and finish at Llandrinio Village Hall and more information is available at borderrandonnee.co.uk

Registration can be done online at ridetiming.co.uk. Entry is open until May 8.