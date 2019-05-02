New Shrewsbury hospice shop

Severn Hospice’s new Monkmoor store in Shrewsbury will be the 27th addition to the charity’s portfolio, all of which contribute £1 million towards the care of local families.

It will be the fifth shop the charity has opened in the town – joining the furniture store, superstore and shops on Mardol and Wyle Cop. Staff and volunteers are working hard this week and next to ensure the shop is ready for its grand unveiling on May 9.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Peter Nutting will cut the ribbon with hospice nurses from 10am.

A recruitment drive to bring in a shop manager and team of volunteers to help run the shop is under way – with applications for the full-time role being accepted until May 7.

Ross Henderson, head of retail at the charity, also urged supporters to make donations of stock to the store.

He said: “Our friends in Shrewsbury have always been very supportive of us and we can’t wait to open another shop in the town next week.

“Opening a new shop means we’ll have even extra space to accept more donations from our supporters.

“A big thank you to everyone who has already made generous donations to us – we hope people will continue to bring us their books, clothes, homeware and more that they no longer need.

“We’d like to thank our neighbours for being so welcoming since we moved in, including the team at Jacq’s Deli and Sandwich Bar who made us three cakes to tuck into while we get ready for opening.”

Builders first moved into and started work in the empty unit, next to the Spar shop in Conway Drive, at the beginning of April.

Severn Hospice provides vital care for families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illnesses.

Anyone who is interested in joining Severn Hospice’s new Monkmoor team as a shop manager or volunteer should go to severnhospice.org.uk/join-us/job-vacancies.

To find out more information you can call the charity’s retail team on 01743 272082.