Inquest into Shrewsbury man's death

At Shirehall on Wednesday, an inquest was opened into the death of Daniel David Brett-Summors, 34, of Frinton Close, Shrewsbury.

Coroners officer Melvyn Dawson explained how a report was made to Cumbria Police on April 21 that a vehicle had left the carriageway between junction 41 and 42 of the M6 north.

It was reported at 11.12pm and he was confirmed dead at 11.48pm.

Assistant coroner Heather Westerman adjourned the inquest for a full hearing to take place on August 21.