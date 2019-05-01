Shrewsbury Town Council commits to carbon neutral plan

Climate change was top of the agenda at the Shrewsbury Town Council annual meeting on Monday night.

Last month members joined a growing number of councils around the country who have declared an official climate emergency.

Leader Alan Mosley said the council now needs to move on and put a plan into action.

"We declared that we wish the finances and general purposes committee to come up with proposals to make the town council carbon neutral by 2030," he said. "We also said we want to put pressure on Shropshire Council to do the same and inform the government of our plans.

"We have said all along that we welcome contributions from the public to help us find solutions. I think we do a great deal already but there is a great deal of many other things we could be doing."

Members of the public put forward ideas including planting more trees, using sustainable transport and making small changes to the way the council runs its buildings.

The town council is going to host forum for members of the public to give their input.

Park and Ride

Investment into the county town over the next year and the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan were also discussed.

Councillor Mosley said: "It's been an extremely valuable year for the town. It has also has its challenges with car parking charges and more recently proposed cuts to public transport and the Park & Ride. It has also been interesting times with the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

"We have supported the retention of the pool in the Quarry and we have worked hard on the Big Town Plan. There's a real chance here to make something of the Big Town Plan and we have started making investments to make sure it comes into operation."

Shrewsbury Town Council has also earmarked £1.7 million for town projects over the coming year, Councillor Mosley said.

Some of the schemes includes new toilets at the Quarry, improving walking and cycling paths, and spending £250,000 on Monkmoor Recreation Ground.

Councillor Mosley added that the council is looking forward to what the year ahead brings for Shrewsbury.